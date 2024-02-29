“They have taken their chances. Whether they get a late penalty or bonus point try at the end. That has kept them going.”
Bulls boss White keeps eye on the bigger prize as Stormers loom
Image: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)
Ever the pragmatist, Jake White is less bothered about the destiny of the SA Shield as he is finishing higher than the Stormers on the United Rugby Championship points table.
South African rugby's most enduring rivalry will have another flashpoint on Saturday when the Bulls meet the Stormers, and the stakes, as ever, are high.
White underlined the significance of finishing high on the overall log.
“Who won the Wales conference two years ago?” the Bulls' director of rugby asked rhetorically. “It doesn't matter. It is about staying ahead.
“You need to get a top four, top two if you want to go all the way in this competition. It gets tough at the back end of the competition and you need to play at home in those big games.”
Equally, White said he is not weighed down by the Bulls' unflattering record of seven straight defeats to the Stormers. “I'm not worried about breaking the streak.”
He admits, though, the Stormers have had the Pretoria team's number.
“What they do, they do really well. They are a settled team. Their coaching staff have been together for 10, 15 years at Western Province.
“We are getting better and I'm happier about where we are now in year three. We need to play our best rugby.
“We've never really played well against them. They don't allow you to because they have a good defence.”
Though his team is five points clear of the Stormers on the points table, he admits they have a few hurdles to overcome against the side he uses as a yardstick.
“We played Saracens here and played well, we played Bordeaux here and we played well and we played Leinster here and it doesn't matter which calibre of Leinster side that was, we played really well against them.
“One side we haven't played well against is the Stormers. We have to find ways of nullifying the things they do well.”
He speaks with envy of the Stormers' ability to step up in the big moments. In tight matches they tend to turn things in their favour through cool composure and sheer will.
