Springboks and Siya Kolisi in line for top Laureus awards

The Springboks, who clinched back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles when they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in France last year, and national captain Siya Kolisi have been rewarded for their achievements by again being nominated for top Laureus awards.

The Springboks, who also won the Laureus World Team of the Year awards after their World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2019, have been nominated for the same award again. They will be up against the Manchester City men’s football team, the Spain Women’s Football team, the European Ryder Cup Golf team, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula-1 team, and Germany’s Men’s Basketball team.

Kolisi, who defied the odds by recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in April to lead the Boks to their second World Cup title in a row in October, has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

The Laureus Awards, which honours, recognises and celebrates the world's greatest athletes, the inspirational power of sport and its ability to change lives, will be hosted in Madrid in April.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was proud of the recognition the Boks and Kolisi received for their brave efforts to become the first country to win the Rugby World Cup four times in France and wished them luck for their respective awards.