Increasingly pressured Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says there is no bad blood between him and much criticised midfielder William Twala.

Eyebrows were raised on Saturday after Komphela introduced Thwala at half time‚ only to remove him from the pitch later in the second half of the goalless draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Komphela defended the substitutions he made‚ insisting that he has no beef with Thwala.

“We lacked the confidence to play‚" Komphela said.

"We looked nervous for whatever reason and the introductions we made did not come up to the level that we had expected.

"But sometimes you have to expect it when you make theses subs.

"You put them on because you are hoping for something better but if it doesn’t work‚ why not revisit your decision?

“It is important to understand that you have a relationship with the players.

"I did discuss it with Thwala and both of us are on the same page. There is no stress on that.”

Thwala was brought on for Bongolethu Jayiya at half time but replaced in the last 10 minutes by Edmore Chirambadare‚ another who has seen little game time this season.

“I thought Jayiya‚ maybe with the number of matches we have been playing (in quick succession)‚ looked tired‚” added Komphela‚ who said the introduction of Wiseman Meyiwa for fellow rookie Khotso Malope had given the side a lift as they struggled to share the spoils.

“Thwala could have done better but it’s part of football. These things happen.”

The draw moved Chiefs up to fourth in the Premier Soccer League standings but Arrows are top.

“Sharing the spoils based on how both teams came out‚ I would say we would take it‚” said Komphela.

"But as Chiefs‚ we didn’t come here for the draw.

"We knew how quick they could be‚ coming out after sitting in the block and they are a real threat.

"This team (Arrows) came here having scored a lot of goals.

"They are very good breaking out.

"I thought at some stage they were threatening but we dealt with it.” - TimesLIVE