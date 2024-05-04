Soccer

Victory over Chippa gave relegation-battling Swallows a breather: Nyatama

04 May 2024 - 10:00 By Anathi Wulushe
Lwanda Mbanjwa celebrates scoring for Moroka Swallows in their DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Buffalo City Municipal Stadium in East London on Wednesday.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Swallows interim coach Musa Nyatama says their victory over Chippa United on Wednesday has afforded the Dube Birds much-needed breathing space in avoiding relegation from the DStv Premiership.

A second-half free kick goal by Gabadinho Mhango and 93rd-minute strike during stoppage time by Lwanda Mbanjwa helped steer Swallows to a 2-1 comeback victory over the in-form Chilli Boys at Buffalo City Stadium in East London. 

Despite scoring early, Chippa could not hold onto their lead and lost out on the points.

It was Swallows’ seventh win of the season. They last tasted victory in the DStv Premiership on March 31, beating a struggling Cape Town Spurs 1-0.

They had recorded just one win in their past five outings. 

The victory over Chippa saw the Dube Birds move up to 13th on the log with 29 points, six points ahead of Richards Bay, who are 15th with four matches to play.

Swallows are targeting 32 points in the league, which Nyatama believes will be enough to save the club from relegation.

The Dube Birds are woven into the fabric of South African football history, having been in existence for 76 years.

Though it was all smiles in East London for the Swallows faithful, Nyatama said the job was not done with four league matches to play.

“We want to save the status of the club, that’s the most important thing for us.

“We will take it one game at a time and see how far we can go with the four matches we have.

“The maximum points away from home will help us a lot on the log.

“Chippa United had not lost at home; for us it is motivation to go to another game with the same intensity.

“The Chippa win gives us a bit of a breather.

“We knew coming to the game that Richards Bay had won against AmaZulu.

“Now we have again a six points gap over them.

“Every match from now is a cup final, we still have four matches and 12 points to fight for,” he said. 

Swallows complete their season with two home games against high-flying Stellenbosch and Royal AM, and away matches against Cape Town City and SuperSport United. 

