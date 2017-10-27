For Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane‚ Sunday’s Telkom Knockout last-16 clash at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane is going to be personal.

They have known each other since they were young boys at Senaoane in Soweto where they used to train together before going on to play professional football together at Orlando Pirates under the captaincy of former Chippa coach Dan “Dans” Malesela.

They grew to become good friends but for the duration of their first meeting as coaches on Sunday‚ their friendship will be on hold for the duration of the match as a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competition will be at stake at what is expected to be a packed Sisa Dukashe.

“I have known Teboho for a very‚ very long time‚ I think he was about 14 or 16 years old when we first met‚” Mosimane said.

“We grew up in the same area in Senaoane‚ trained together and went to play together at Pirates. At Pirates there was the likes of Albert “Bashin” Mahlangu among the big names and Dan Malesela was our captain‚” said Mosimane as he looked forward to pitting his wits against his ‘brother’ Moloi.

“I know Tebogo’s late father Chippa Moloi‚ his sisters and everybody in the family. We have been good friends for a long time and the same goes to Dan [Malesela]‚ who was our captain at Pirates.”

Over the past few weeks‚ Sundowns have struggled in the league with two successive defeats to bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu and Mosimane said perhaps playing away from the capital will help his team recover form.

“I can say that we are relieved to be playing away because our record at home is not good and maybe we can use this game to come back‚ because we have been winning away from home‚” Downs’ coach said.

“Hopefully we can turn things around. It is difficult for Sundowns at the moment and I told the players that we must buckle up because there is going to be turbulence along the way and the same message goes out to the fans as well.”

Mosimane admitted that Sundowns’ participation in the Caf Champions League has been taking its toll on his players.

“It has been tough playing in the Champions League for three years in a row and with no breaks to allow the players to rest in between or during the off-season‚” he said.

“These are things that I consider. I look at Pirates and they are not yet back to their best after they reached Champions League and Confederation Cup finals‚ but they are showing good signs.

“You can say we have enough numbers in the squad to rotate players but rotating also creates instability because you have to find the rhythm.”