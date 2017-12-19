Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expects an attacking game plan from Cape Town City counterpart Benni McCarthy when their sides meet in an Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

The premiership leaders have a six point lead on the standings and they host the visitors from the Mother City in the last match of the year for both sides.

If they beat City and register their fifth successive win in the league‚ they will go to the Christmas break with an impressive lead of nine points at the top of the standings and enhance their credentials as title favourites.

“Benni was an attacking player in his time and he is an attacking coach‚" said Mosimane.

"His team goes forward‚ they are one team that plays football and they don’t sit at the back.

"I don’t know what ace does he have in his pocket but we will see.

"We did the World Cup draw together recently on television and we had a good chat.

"He is a legend of the game‚ he has done so well for South Africa and we must never forget that.”

City took six points from Sundowns last season under coach Eric Tinkler but Mosimane says things have changed significantly since the last time they met and they must not be emotional about what happened in the past.

“When you look at Cape Town City and say that they beat us twice last season‚ we will be emotional and personalise it and it has got nothing to do with that.

"There is a different reign and it is a different time at the club.

"I remember Platinum Stars‚ Moroka Swallows and Bloemfontein Celtic used to give us problems all the time but it is a different story now‚” said Mosimane‚ adding that he is happy to see McCarthy coaching a professional club.

“He is coming into the space of coaching and I am happy that he is doing well and so is Tebogo Moloi at Chippa United.

"I want to support the local guys who have taken a big decision to coach clubs and impart the knowledge they have gained during their playing days.”