Soccer

The big African stars who will watch the World Cup from their armchairs

15 June 2018 - 12:55 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) scores the team's fourth goal past Everton's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickfordduring the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 3, 2018.
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) scores the team's fourth goal past Everton's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickfordduring the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 3, 2018.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

The African continent will be adequately represented at the World Cup in Russia but there are some top stars who have missed out on the party as their national teams failed to qualify.

We profile five African players who will be watching from the comfort of their homes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon‚ Arsenal)

For all his explosive power in front of goal at Arsenal‚ Aubameyeng could not help Gabon to Russia. Gabon’s limitations were laid bare on home soil during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where they failed to get out of a group that contained Cameroon‚ Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau‚ and that was followed by failure to qualify for Russia.

Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast‚ Manchester United)

Jose Mourinho froze the central defender out in the closing stages of the English Premiership season because Ivory Coast narrowly lost out to Morocco. Mourinho gave opportunities to the likes of Phil Jones‚ Chris Smalling‚ Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelöf‚ whose countries had qualified for the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria‚ Leicester City)

With the help of Mahrez‚ the Desert Foxes were one of the two African sides to reach the knockout stages in Brazil in 2014. But their qualification to Russia was a disaster as they only picked up one point from their six games in Group B and ended bottom behind Nigeria‚ Zambia and Cameroon.

Andre Ayew (Ghana‚ Swansea City)

Andre and Jordan became the second brothers to get relegated with an English Premier League team in the form of Swansea City last season. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2002‚ pipped to the finishing line by Egypt in Group E where Ghana ended third behind runners-up Uganda.

Naby Keita (Guinea‚ RB Leipzig)

The World Cup could have been a good opportunity for the 23-year old Guinean who is bound for Liverpool. But‚ Guinea‚ hardly a top side on the continent‚ were eliminated from the qualifiers with a game to spare as they only managed three points from five outings on what was a dismal campaign.

READ MORE: 

Former Bafana Bafana players make their World Cup predictions

The 2018 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday with the hosts‚ Russia‚ meeting Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium.
Sport
2 days ago

Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup, says Renard

Morocco coach Herve Renard has welcomed the support of Louis van Gaal as fans in the Netherlands rally behind his squad — containing five Dutch-born ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Biting, handballing Luis Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption

Luis Suarez will be chasing redemption on Friday when Uruguay face Egypt in his first World Cup appearance since being thrown out of the tournament ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Uruguay beat Egypt at World Cup Soccer
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Achtung‚ Germany‚ the curse of the holders lies in wait Soccer
  3. Russian women should avoid sex with foreign men during World Cup Soccer
  4. Cape Town City sign attacker Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X