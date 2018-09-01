Bafana Bafana have a coach‚ Stuart Baxter. What most people don’t know is that South African football’s “super-fans” – the No.1 club and national team supporters we see so often on our TV screens – have a coach and a convenor of selectors too.

Saddam Maake‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ famous supporter‚ was arguably one of the country’s first recognisable super-fans.

Maake has turned his own particular Amakhosi obsession into a brand‚ branching into a music career and releasing several CDs.

As chairman of the National African Football Supporters’ Association (Nafsa)‚ and Safa’s supporters’ coordinator‚ he’s taken it upon himself to “scout” talent in other young fans and guide them on a path to becoming brands.

“My job is similar to coach Baxter – to select people‚” Maake told TimesLIVE this week.

“If I select you for one event‚ then I must rotate and get somebody else for the next one. It can be a tough job because if you get it wrong people can complain.

“I scout supporters. When I see supporters in the stand dancing who I think have potential‚ I approach them. I say‚ ‘You’re good‚ you need more effort’‚ and I tell them what they can do to become a super-fan. I open the door for them – they market themselves.

“I have corporate road-shows‚ and I need 10 super-fans. I select the ones for that show. They book us and pay us.”

With Safa‚ and also in recent years Gauteng MEC for Sports and Recreation Faith Mazibuko‚ often selecting fans to accompany SA sports teams to international events‚ the country’s more high-profile supporters – coordinated by Maake – have had travel opportunities they could only dream of.