Kaizer Chiefs have given an update on their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the two -window transfer ban the club had slapped on them regarding the Madagascan player “Dax”.

Chiefs‚ who would have been inundated with interest and queries on the latest news from the appeal‚ where they presented their case to CAS on September 8 and 9‚ stressed that they are still awaiting the outcome of the Fifa ban appeal.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs in February‚ after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

Chiefs tweeted on Friday: “Update: We would like to reiterate that the Club is still waiting for the outcome of the FIFA ban appeal case lodged and heard by CAS on 9 September. We will communicate when we receive the outcome.”