Soccer

‘Rest in peace dad’: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt mourns death of his father

29 April 2024 - 10:48 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, left, with his father Martin, who died this weekend.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, left, with his father Martin, who died this weekend.
Image: SuperSport United/X

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is mourning the death of his father, Martin, at the weekend.

The news was confirmed by the club, which posted on X: “SuperSport United Football Club and management would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the Hunt family.

“This after the passing of the father (Martin Hunt) of senior team head coach Gavin Hunt.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Former Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt posted: “Rest in peace dad. You waited for me today to come and see you. Love you.”

READ MORE:

Pirates dethrone Royal at Harry Gwala to stay in race for second place

Orlando Pirates continued their recent scoring exploits as they demolished Royal AM 4-0 to maintain their winning momentum in their DStv Premiership ...
Sport
17 hours ago

‘We’ve just turned a bit of the corner’: Johnson says Chiefs need momentum

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson was happy with how his players responded late in the game when it looked like they would continue their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs beat SuperSport to get a win at last and move back into the top eight

Mduduzi Shabalala brought meaning to Saturday’s Freedom Day celebrations for hordes of Kaizer Chiefs supporters who have seen their club having one ...
Sport
1 day ago

Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City

Iqraam Rayners scored five goals to help Stellenbosch to a dominant 5-0 DStv Premiership win over hapless Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘This is failure I am prepared to take,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena as he vows to continue trying to win the Champions League

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena took responsibly for Champions League exit at the hands of Esperance and at the same ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine storms from behind to win eighth Diamond League title Sport
  2. Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City Soccer
  3. Milestones galore for the Stormers Rugby
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs ... Sport
  5. Man City still have a mountain to climb, says Guardiola after Forest win Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi