Zwane: ‘Kaizer Chiefs are a team every child would want to be a part of’

Arthur Zwane spoke with a passion that has perhaps been lacking around Kaizer Chiefs’ first team in 2020-21 after winning his first game as a head coach to bring Amakhosi back into the DStv Premiership top eight equation.

Zwane and fellow assistant Dillon Sheppard are Chiefs’ caretaker coaches following the dismissal on Friday of Gavin Hunt as head coach.

They oversaw a fighting 3-2 victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Wednesday that saw Chiefs, who previously won twice in 16 matches, jump from 11th to ninth place. The Naturena club (33 points, -4 goal difference) can end eighth, and avoid matching their worst finish of ninth if they beat current eighth-placed side TS Galaxy (36, -4) at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

“A team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre is a team that has a winning culture, a team that each and every child out there would want to be a part of. I’m so privileged to be part and parcel of this family,” Zwane said of coaching the club he served with distinction as a stylish right-winger.

“When I decided to quit as one of the players I became an assistant coach for about a season.

“Then I was redeployed to development. It was very important for me to know how the younger ones think at that age. How do you groom them and help them to develop to be big players, to play for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre with so much pressure?

“This is one season that did not start very well. From the beginning the results were not forthcoming.

“But we understand because it’s one of those things. Maybe it’s a phase because sometimes this kind of thing happens to the best teams in the world.