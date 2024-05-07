Soccer

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs held by TS Galaxy in Polokwane

07 May 2024 - 22:01
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs competes for the ball with TS Galaxy's Sphiwe Mahlangu in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs competes for the ball with TS Galaxy's Sphiwe Mahlangu in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

A 10-man Kaizer Chiefs fluffed a good chance to solidify their place in the DStv Premiership's top eight when they allowed TS Galaxy to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The draw leaves Chiefs with 34 points and still in eighth spot with the three matches to wrap up what has been another disappointing season as they complete an unprecedented nine seasons without silverware.

Despite not starting well Chiefs opened the scoring (18th minute) through two-goal hero Ranga Chivaviro, who was among a number of changes made from the team that was thumped 5-1 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Chivaviro, dispossessed Mpho Mvelase inside the area before slotting the ball past advancing Galaxy keeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Chivaviro completed his first brace in the Amakhosi jersey just after the restart (50th), beating Ntwari from a set piece after Reeve Frosler was fouled on the edge of the box though TV replays showed the Chiefs fullback was actually tackled inside the area.

Soon after conceding the first goal Galaxy managed to regain control of the match, bombarding the Chiefs area with attacks until Mozambican international and Chiefs' captain on the night Edmison Dove handled inside the area while trying to block Thato Khiba's shot just after the half-hour.

Siphiwe Mahlangu coolly beat Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma from the spot to level matters in the 32nd minute.

As Galaxy maintained their attacking momentum Chiefs had no answers. Their defenders spent most of their time backpeddalling and found wanting when the likes of Lehlohonolo Mojela, Mahlangu. Khiba, Komohelo Sebelebele and Thuso Dithejane, a player developed at Naturena, pressed forward.

It was around that confusion and poor defending by Chiefs that Dove was shown a red card for committing a needless foul on Sebelebele just outside the area a minute before half time.

Dove became the second Chiefs defender to take an early shower in successive matches after Givin Msimango did the same against Sundowns last week, leaving Chiefs in disarray in the second half of that match.

At the restart Amakhosi interim coach Cavin Johnson sacrificed striker Christian Saile for central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who had been surprisingly left on the bench as Johnson preferred Dove to partner Njabulo Ngcobo in central defence.

Chiefs did well to hold to their lead despite playing with 10 men and Johnson's decision to react early seemed to stabilise them, though Galaxy continued to dictate terms as they searched for the equaliser.

That came 15 minutes from time when Mahlangu also confirmed a brace.

Chiefs made a meal of defending a corner, with keeper Bvuma guilty of moving from his line when his defenders seemed to have covered Mahlangu enough to deny the Galaxy forward a powerful header. Out of sync with the movement of the ball, Chiefs' keeper failed to parry Mahlangu's soft header and let his team down when they looked good to secure full the spoils. 

As tempers flared towards the end of the match, Chiefs' reserve goalkeeper Brandon Peterson received a red card for remonstrating with referee Cedric Muvhali from the bench after the official blew for a foul to Galaxy close to touchline.

READ MORE

Get Pitso to fix Chiefs, says Stylianou

The irony of the ecstasy that greeted Mamelodi Sundowns grabbing their seventh successive Premier Soccer League championship is that in its wake lay ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena referred to comments made by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp when asked about the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL

Magesi technical advisor Peter Koutroulis says they will have to be more professional in all departments and sign quality players for their maiden ...
Sport
13 hours ago

‘We are playing memorable games’: Riveiro on secrets of Pirates’ cup successes

Pirates’ 3-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal win against Chippa United on Saturday meant the Buccaneers will have appeared in four out of five domestic cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena says a treble would not erase Sundowns’ Caf disappointment

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says winning a treble would not make up for the disappointment of exiting this season’s Caf Champions League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chippa coach Kopo alleges verbal abuse from Pirates counterpart Riveiro

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo alleged he was verbally abused by Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro during Saturday’s 3-1 Nedbank Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling Soccer
  4. Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL Soccer
  5. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped