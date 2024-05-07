Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs held by TS Galaxy in Polokwane
A 10-man Kaizer Chiefs fluffed a good chance to solidify their place in the DStv Premiership's top eight when they allowed TS Galaxy to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.
The draw leaves Chiefs with 34 points and still in eighth spot with the three matches to wrap up what has been another disappointing season as they complete an unprecedented nine seasons without silverware.
Despite not starting well Chiefs opened the scoring (18th minute) through two-goal hero Ranga Chivaviro, who was among a number of changes made from the team that was thumped 5-1 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.
Chivaviro, dispossessed Mpho Mvelase inside the area before slotting the ball past advancing Galaxy keeper Fiacre Ntwari.
Chiefs press Mpho Mvelase to force the error 💪⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 7, 2024
27' CTC 0-0 SWA
𝟐𝟖' 𝐂𝐇𝐈 𝟏-𝟎 𝐓𝐒𝐆
28' ROY 0-0 CTS
29' SSU 0-0 SEK
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/F5oPFlSK2I
Chivaviro completed his first brace in the Amakhosi jersey just after the restart (50th), beating Ntwari from a set piece after Reeve Frosler was fouled on the edge of the box though TV replays showed the Chiefs fullback was actually tackled inside the area.
Soon after conceding the first goal Galaxy managed to regain control of the match, bombarding the Chiefs area with attacks until Mozambican international and Chiefs' captain on the night Edmison Dove handled inside the area while trying to block Thato Khiba's shot just after the half-hour.
Siphiwe Mahlangu coolly beat Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma from the spot to level matters in the 32nd minute.
As Galaxy maintained their attacking momentum Chiefs had no answers. Their defenders spent most of their time backpeddalling and found wanting when the likes of Lehlohonolo Mojela, Mahlangu. Khiba, Komohelo Sebelebele and Thuso Dithejane, a player developed at Naturena, pressed forward.
It was around that confusion and poor defending by Chiefs that Dove was shown a red card for committing a needless foul on Sebelebele just outside the area a minute before half time.
Kaizer Chiefs have a tricky second half ahead ⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 7, 2024
Do you agree with the referee here? 👇
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RYkrXfR6zp
Dove became the second Chiefs defender to take an early shower in successive matches after Givin Msimango did the same against Sundowns last week, leaving Chiefs in disarray in the second half of that match.
At the restart Amakhosi interim coach Cavin Johnson sacrificed striker Christian Saile for central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who had been surprisingly left on the bench as Johnson preferred Dove to partner Njabulo Ngcobo in central defence.
Chiefs did well to hold to their lead despite playing with 10 men and Johnson's decision to react early seemed to stabilise them, though Galaxy continued to dictate terms as they searched for the equaliser.
That came 15 minutes from time when Mahlangu also confirmed a brace.
Chiefs made a meal of defending a corner, with keeper Bvuma guilty of moving from his line when his defenders seemed to have covered Mahlangu enough to deny the Galaxy forward a powerful header. Out of sync with the movement of the ball, Chiefs' keeper failed to parry Mahlangu's soft header and let his team down when they looked good to secure full the spoils.
As tempers flared towards the end of the match, Chiefs' reserve goalkeeper Brandon Peterson received a red card for remonstrating with referee Cedric Muvhali from the bench after the official blew for a foul to Galaxy close to touchline.