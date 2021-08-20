Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - Ariana
20 August 2021 - 11:11
An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.
Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.
Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.
Zaki Anwari is, sadly, the first known fatality from the football community amidst this ongoing crisis, however there are still many other athletes and footballers who we believe to be at risk in Afghanistan.— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 20, 2021