Soccer

Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - Ariana

20 August 2021 - 11:11 By Reuters
A young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari.
A young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari.
Image: TWITTER/FIFPRO

An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer
  2. Molemela family: ‘We gave Max Tshabalala our blessings to sell Celtic’ Soccer
  3. Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’ Soccer
  4. ‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize ... Soccer
  5. Emotional Mabunda leaves Sundowns: ‘I was always the No 1 supporter of the club’ Soccer

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top