LIVE BLOG | Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City in the MTN8 final, as it happens
Cape Town City assistant coach Diogo Peral believes the experience of playing in four cup finals and winning two since their formation in 2016 will serve them well when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in their third MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns head into the match as favourites judging by their impressive run this season.
I am told that the drainage system is good here at Moses Mabhida Stadium.#MTN8Final2021 pic.twitter.com/9o1vHBiIVr— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 30, 2021
Good luck in the final today @Masandawana 🔥 We back you all the way 💪#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/lo1UZglwy8— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) October 30, 2021
MATCHDAY!!!!!!#MTN8Final @CapeTownCityFC vs @Masandawana— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 30, 2021
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Kick-off is at 18h00
LIVE on @SuperSportTV PSL Channel (202) and @Official_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/2nclFVFSU6