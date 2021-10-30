Soccer

LIVE BLOG | Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City in the MTN8 final, as it happens

30 October 2021 - 15:32 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban welcome the MTN8 final showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Cape Town City assistant coach Diogo Peral believes the experience of playing in four cup finals and winning two since their formation in 2016 will serve them well when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in their third MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns head into the match as favourites judging by their impressive run this season.

