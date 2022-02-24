US women's team and US Soccer settle equal pay dispute

The US women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body US Soccer said they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport.

The settlement will see $22m distributed in a manner proposed by the players and approved by a district court.

US Soccer also committed to providing an equal rate of pay going forward for the women's and men's national teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

"Getting to this day has not been easy," US Soccer and the USWNT said in a joint statement.