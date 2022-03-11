Soccer

Worried Chelsea fans look to brighter future

11 March 2022 - 11:06 By Reuters
Chelsea fans look on during the Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on March 10.
Chelsea fans look on during the Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on March 10.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea supporters are concerned about a future without billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich, but are confident their team will continue to be successful on the pitch.

Fans arriving for Thursday's Premier League game at bottom side Norwich City, which third-placed Chelsea won 3-1, were trying to digest the news that sanctions had been imposed on Abramovich by the British government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The latest development has put the Russian's attempts to sell the club on hold, but Chelsea supporters at Carrow Road were hopeful the ownership issue could soon be resolved.

"I think someone in the next two to four weeks will buy the club," said fan Bradley Cozens.

"It will be the Abramovich era is done with then. I think we'll still be successful. We want an owner who will invest in the club like Abramovich did."

The Russian bought the club in 2003 for a reported 140m pounds (about R2.75bn) and his investment since then resulted in the most successful era in their 117-year history.

Chelsea have won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice under Abramovich.

"What's going on in Ukraine is bad, but why should the fans of Chelsea football club be punished?" said 26-year-old Cozens, a lifelong Blues supporter.

"But I've seen Chelsea win everything so I guess I'm all right.

"I went to Abu Dhabi to watch us win the Club World Cup [last month]. I've had some great years following Chelsea."

As fans of the world and European champions congregated outside the Norwich stadium before the match on a mild evening singing "We've won it all", one Chelsea follower said she was "a bit emotional" after the turmoil of the past few weeks.

Asked what sort of owner she would like, long-time fan Debbie, wearing the team's blue and white scarf, said: "Someone really, really rich who loves Chelsea. From what I've read the sale can go through if it's approved by the government."

Luo Zhiyuan, a Chinese fan who lives in London, wants "an owner who cares about the club like Abramovich.

"Given the situation, it's probably best for him to be gone, but he's done a lot for the club and we're grateful."

He was concerned about not being able to watch the team as only those who have already purchased tickets or who have season tickets will be allowed to attend matches while Chelsea operate under a special government licence.

"As fans we are forbidden from buying new tickets and I'm not a season-ticket holder, so that's the thing that most annoys me," said Luo, who has supported Chelsea for 14 years.

"I've got two more home games to attend this season probably."

Supporters were also concerned that the club cannot enter into transfer deals for new players or receive money for selling existing players — effectively a transfer ban.

"We've got a few who are soon out of contract, so I suspect they will be off, which will be a shame," added supporter Debbie.

Reuters

MORE:

UK imposes asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich

Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian ...
News
23 hours ago

Shambolic Burnley cave in to Chelsea

Chelsea may be up for sale but Thomas Tuchel showed no signs of being distracted as Kai Havertz scored twice in a comfortable 4-0 victory at the ...
Sport
5 days ago

London no longer the laundromat of the world as dodgy oligarchs retreat

Top-end realtors worried as Ukraine war forces state to tighten up regulation of owners of city’s finest addresses
World
4 days ago

Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach Soccer
  2. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  3. Broos announces Bafana preliminary squad to meet Guinea and France Soccer
  4. WATCH | Pitso and formidable Al Ahly arrive for clash against Sundowns Soccer
  5. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT