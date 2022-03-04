London no longer the laundromat of the world as dodgy oligarchs retreat
Top-end realtors worried as Ukraine war forces state to tighten up regulation of owners of city’s finest addresses
06 March 2022 - 17:53
From King Constantine II of Greece and Saudi Arabia’s Sheikh Yamani to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, London’s mansions and penthouses have been a preferred haven for super-rich exiles and expats since at least the 1970s...
