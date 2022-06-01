×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs begin clear-out from Naturena as Nurković packs his bags

01 June 2022 - 12:17 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs have not renewed the contract of striker Samir Nurkovic.
Kaizer Chiefs have not renewed the contract of striker Samir Nurkovic.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are parting ways with Serbian striker Samir Nurković.

Nurković, 29, was among the DStv Premiership’s top scorers in his debut season in 2019-2020 with 13 goals as Amakhosi surprisingly ended runners-up under Ernst Middendorp.

The striker, who signed for Chiefs from Slovakian second-tier team Komárno, has battled for form since. He scored three league goals in 2020-2021 and just one in the past campaign.

“Kaizer Chiefs will not extend Samir Nurković’s contract when it expires on June 30, ending a three-year relationship. The popular Serbian forward began his Chiefs career like a house on fire, scoring 14 goals [in all competitions] in his maiden season,” Chiefs said on Wednesday.

Chiefs are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022. Nurković's departure will clear the way for Amakhosi to make a foreign signing. 

Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch FC duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.

New head coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce more signings and many more players cleared out in the 2022-2023 pre-season.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ rebuilding exercise will include two Stellenbosch FC stars, the Cape club confirmed on Monday morning.
Sport
2 days ago

OPINION | Chiefs made a brave choice in Zwane. Now they need to have his back

Arthur Zwane has all the ingredients for the Chiefs’ hot seat, but he’ll also need time to grow into the job
Sport
1 day ago

‘I’m a small drop in a big ocean’ — Ncikazi unsure about future at Pirates

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said he is waiting to learn his fate from the club's bosses after a topsy-turvy campaign and a disastrous ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Kaizer Motaung junior says Chiefs will announce more changes soon

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior says the club is set to announce more changes to the team in the next few days.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat Soccer
  2. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  3. Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’ Soccer
  4. Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards Soccer

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux