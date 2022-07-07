Gallants hope for ‘kind’ Confederation Cup draw

Marumo Gallants technical director Harris “TV4” Choeu says they are hoping for a kinder CAF Confederations Cup draw compared with last season. Then, they were drawn with some top teams in the early stages of the competition.

It will be the second successive season for the team in the continental tournament.

Gallants also had a torrid time in their first campaign — a harrowing weeklong debut when they travelled to Equatorial Guinea to face Futuro Kings with only 13 players and no goalkeeper.

This was due to Covid-19 protocols, visa complications and unreasonable travel difficulties.