PODCAST | It’s something we would explore: Mokwena on Tau and Sundowns

“And if there is a chance to return to SA, then, like with Bongani Zungu [who returned from France and rejoined Sundowns], that [Tau rejoining Downs] would be something we would explore for sure.”

Mokwena clarified that striker Kermit Erasmus, who has been linked to other clubs, did want a move from Downs.

“I think the club will make an announcement in due course with regards to that.

“Kermit wants more game time, he’s not happy to have not played. But Kermit is such a great human being — him and George Maluleka [who has joined AmaZulu].

“George was such a great human being and player that sometimes when he was not playing it would hurt me. Because you want good human being to be happy.

“Kermit has got a role to play in the team, but he wants a bigger role, and it’s difficult to keep a player who feels he can make bigger and better contributions elsewhere.

“But the club will make a statement soon.”

A wide-ranging interview broached subjects such as Downs midfielder Neo Maema’s class, the release of striker Pavol Šafranko and players loaned from Sundowns whose agreements bar them playing against the parent club.

