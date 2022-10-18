“Only God knows,” Masango said.
‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
In one of the most bizarre interviews of recent times, former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mandla Masango failed to respond when asked whether he has retired.
Masango has not been able to find a club since officially parting ways with Danish side Randers FC in 2018.
He moved to Denmark in 2015 on a free transfer from Chiefs and lasted there for about 18 months before being sent out on loan to SuperSport United in January 2017.
Speaking to the media for the first time since he played football during the Carling Black Label Cup event, Masango failed to give a reasonable response when asked if he was done with football.
“Only God knows,” Masango said.
“I didn’t say yes, and I didn’t say no,” he said when pressed to determine if he harbors interest in returning to the big time.
He said he continues to train to stay in shape.
“Football is my life. Whether I’m playing or not, I’m always training. I play indoor soccer, and I train to keep fit. That’s why my body is like this.”
Masango believes his former club, Chiefs, are on the right track in their bid to bring back glory days, and said supporters should be patient with coach Arthur Zwane and company.
Doc Khumalo doccie devoid of detail
“I think they are slowly but surely rebuilding the team, and you can see the identity of the club with players such as winger Kgaogelo Sekgota they take on,” Masango said.
“It’s the final decision, but they will get there and it’s just a matter of time.
“I would like them to give a chance to a lot of youngsters such as Njabulo Blom and (Siyabonga) Ngezana, even though he is going through some stuff.
“If we don’t give them a chance to make mistakes, how will they grow and learn?”
