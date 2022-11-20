Soccer

France striker Benzema out of World Cup with injury

20 November 2022 - 07:41 By Reuters
Karim Benzema of France during Team France practice ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC Stadium on November 19 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training, the French football federation said on Saturday.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, was forced to leave defending champions France's training session earlier on Saturday.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us," said coach Didier Deschamps in a statement.

Benzema had a stellar season with Real Madrid last season, scoring 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions as he helped guide them to a LaLiga and Champions League double.

He was France's top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, but was not part of their victory in the 2018 edition, having only returned to the France team last year following a six-year absence.

