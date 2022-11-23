Soccer

Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start

23 November 2022 - 20:11 By Reuters
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday, their biggest ever winning margin at a World Cup, helped by two goals by Ferran Torres and strikes by five other players to send a resounding message to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Spain were mindful of the shock defeats suffered by Argentina and Group E rivals Germany against lower opposition in their opening matches and they tormented Costa Rica from the start, going 3-0 up after little more than 30 minutes.

Dani Olmo got the goals flowing in the 11th minute when he exchanged passes with Gavi and chipped Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Ten minutes later, Marco Asensio timed a run into the box perfectly to connect powerfully with a Jordi Alba cross.

Torres stroked home his penalty in the 31st minute and the Barcelona winger claimed his second in the 54th when he took advantage of hesitant defending. Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, struck with a perfectly hit volley in the 74th minute before substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata rounded off a totally one-sided encounter.

Reuters

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Marco Asensio and Gavi
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the ... Soccer
  3. World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning Soccer
  4. Broos again slams PSL and beer cup after Bafana’s draw against Angola Soccer
  5. Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference