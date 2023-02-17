The support he, Khune and Bruce Bvuma give each other was very important, said Petersen.
As goalkeepers we don’t like dirty sheets, says in-form Petersen as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for Arrows
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Brandon Peterson may have not yet managed to become a regular goalkeeper at Kaizer Chiefs, but he says fighting for the jersey alongside Itumeleng Khune has kept him motivated.
The 28-year-old gloveman joined Amakhosi in 2021 and has been in and out of the team’s starting XI, playing only 11 matches in his first season before earning nine matches in the current campaign, including the last three in which he kept clean sheets.
“Itu (Khune) is a legend and having him is a motivation in itself because the guy has been around,” Petersen said at Chiefs village in Naturena this week ahead of Amakhosi’s trip to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane where they’ll host Lamontville Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership encounter on Sunday.
“Khune has achieved a lot with the club and the national team. He’s good person to look up to as a football figure. For us as goalkeepers we’re brothers and that helps us to push each other.
“Having Khune and knowing what he’s achieved is definitely a motivation for us to keep working, keep pushing and maybe one day we’ll reach the highs he did.”
Petersen said playing the last three games for Chiefs does not mean he can be regarded as the club’s number one shot-stopper.
“ I’ve never secured the number one spot. I have to train and prove myself every day at training and I have to earn my number one spot. I will never tell you I’m number one goalkeeper. At the end of the day I don’t pick the team.
“The coach picks the team and I have to keep myself ready come match day,” said Petersen, who should keep his position in Sunday's game.
Petersen said he was glad he arrived at Chiefs matured enough to handle the pressure that comes with playing for a glamorous club.
“In football I think pressure is normal. If you don’t like pressure you shouldn’t be a footballer. For me it’s no longer that bad,” he said.
“I’ve been there (Chiefs) for a while and pressure is normal for me. I feed off that pressure to perform and it makes me stay focused.”
