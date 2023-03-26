Kane on target again as England ease past Ukraine

“To back up the Italy result was important but there is still room to grow,” Southgate, who handed a first start to Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, said.

It took them a while to get going, however, as Ukraine comfortably kept the hosts at bay for most of the first half.

Kane, who was presented with a golden boot beforehand, missed two routine chances, fluffing a close-range volley and then prodding an inviting Maddison delivery over. But when he got a third chance he made no mistake.

Having passed the ball out to Saka, the captain then ghosted into the area and was picked out by the Arsenal winger's cross to touch the ball past Ukraine keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Three minutes later Saka produced a goal of stunning quality, turning on to Jordan Henderson's pass and curling a shot into the top corner for his eighth England goal.

The 21-year-old has now had a hand in 10 goals in his last 16 games for England in all competitions.

“It is a top-level finish,” Southgate said. “That is the ruthless part he has added to his game in the last 18 months.

“There were times you weren't sure he was going to finish but now he has that confidence in front of goal.”

Ukraine, who had a few half-chances early on, showed plenty of energy after the interval but did not have the quality to ruffle and England side in cruise control.

It could have been a bigger margin of victory if substitutes Conor Gallagher and Jack Grealish, left out in favour of Maddison, had converted chances though by that time thousands of England fans had decided to get to the station early.

Ukraine's fans stayed until the end, however, and gave their team a rousing ovation in a corner that was a sea of yellow and blue. Their next game will be against North Macedonia in June while England are away in Malta next.

Reuters