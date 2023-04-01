Soccer

Pirates beat Richards Bay to keep their Champions League hopes on track

01 April 2023 - 17:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Orlando Pirates kept their chances of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League alive after notching up a third successive league victory with a 2-0 win against KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday...

