Pirates beat Richards Bay to keep their Champions League hopes on track
01 April 2023 - 17:30
Orlando Pirates kept their chances of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League alive after notching up a third successive league victory with a 2-0 win against KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday...
Pirates beat Richards Bay to keep their Champions League hopes on track
Orlando Pirates kept their chances of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League alive after notching up a third successive league victory with a 2-0 win against KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos