Soccer

Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship in England with Burnley

26 April 2023 - 10:26 By SPORTS REPORTER
Burnley's Lyle Foster during the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading on April 15 2023.
Image: David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana attacker Lyle Foster has won the Sky Bet Championship title with Burnley. 

Burnley secured the title with a 1-0 win over rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, where Foster was an unused substitute, 18 days after they sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. 

Burnley's promotion is good news for Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he will have at least one player playing in one of the top leagues in the world if Foster goes on to command a regular place in Vincent Kompany’s side. 

During the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia last month, where Bafana earned four points to qualify for the tournament, Broos called up seven players plying their trade abroad. 

Some of the national team's players abroad include Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, US) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt). 

Broos called up Njabulo Blom of St Louis City in the US to the last camp but he pulled out of the match due to illness. 

Championship leaders Burnley announced the signing of the 22-year-old Soweto-born former Orlando Pirates striker from KVC Westerlo in Belgium on January 25.

The deal, reported as worth €7m (R131m) and that could rise to €10m (R187m) now Burnley have been promoted, smashed South Africa's transfer fee record.

