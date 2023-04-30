SA defeated by Morocco in U17 Afcon opener
South Africa got their 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to a poor start with 2-0 loss to Morocco at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine, Algeria on Sunday night.
South Africa coach Duncan Crowie started with a team that included captain Benjamin Wallis (SuperSport United), Waylon Renecke (Norwich) Michael Dokunmu (Vitesse Arnhem), Gomolemo Kekana (TS Galaxy) and Siyabonga Mabena (Mamelodi Sundowns).
Morocco scored, what turned out to be the winner, from a penalty that was put away by Hamid Ait Boudal after Wallis was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box.
A cross by Abdel Hamid Maali connected with the hands of Wallis and Ait Boudal stood up to send South African goalkeeper Kyle Jansen the wrong way after 74 minutes.
It got from bad to worse for South Africa as Adam Hanin, who was unmarked in the box, put the ball into an empty net after 83 minutes after Cicero collided with his goalkeeper Jansen in a comical error.
The South Africans will have to dust themselves and be ready for their second and must-win match of the tournament against regional rivals Zambia on Wednesday.
It may turn out to be an interesting match as Zambia also have to win because they lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening match that was played earlier on Sunday.