Watershed for Usindiso fire victims as more help appears on the horizon

Khampepe report names those liable and orders what must be done after 76 deaths in hijacked building fire

While the City of Johannesburg and the Joburg Property Company have been identified as the entities liable for the devastating Usindiso building fire that led to the deaths of 76 people, it is the finding that the surviving families must continue to receive support and that work must be done to avoid future tragedies that moved one man to tears. ..