'Unlucky' or 'going backwards'? — Fans react to Sundowns' Champions League exit

22 May 2023 - 09:32
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns looks dejected during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have failed in their goal to win the Caf Champions League, with fans split on how to rate their season.

Sundowns were dumped out the cup by Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the semifinal at the Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco, Sundowns were craving a win that would see them make a third appearance in the Champions League final.

Themba Zwane opened the scoring after 50 minutes, before the visitors equalised in the 72nd minute. Sundowns got their noses in front again through Peter Shalulile a few minutes later, but an own goal in the closing stages by Mothobi Mvala saw Sundowns tumble out of the contest.

It will now be a repeat of last year’s final between Wydad and Al Ahly.

Coach Rulani Mokwena said his side were disappointed not to go through, but promised to bounce back next season.

“This is a difficult competition and congratulations to Wydad for progressing and I wish them all the best for the final. We end having won a lot of hearts but of course it is not good enough,” he said. 

“But we will have to galvanise strength, pick ourselves up and go again next year.” 

Sundowns had set their hearts, and season, on winning the Champions League. Instead, heartbroken fans will have to be content with just one trophy this season: a league title won with seven matches to spare last month. 

Fans took to social media to give their analysis on the team's season, with some claiming the club were unlucky and others saying they were going backwards.

