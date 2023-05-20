Soccer

Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after Champions League exit

20 May 2023 - 19:13 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula is consoled by defender Rushine de Reuck and coach David Notoane after they were eliminated in the Champions League by Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was gracious as he surveyed the wreckage of their elimination from the Champions League. 

Wydad Casablanca arrived at Loftus to earn a hard fought 2-2 semifinal second leg draw with Sundowns to knock them out of the tournament on the away-goals rule but Mokwena said they will be back again next season. 

They played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Casablanca last weekend and with this result Wydad have earned a repeat of last year’s final where they will take on bitter rivals Al Ahly. 

“A typical Champions League game with two very good sides. Maybe words fail me at the moment but I have to congratulate the club for a good run in the tournament,” said Mokwena as he reflected on the result. 

“This is a difficult competition and congratulations to Wydad for progressing and I wish them all the best for the final. We end having won a lot of hearts but of course it is not good enough. 

“But we will have to galvanise strength, pick ourselves up and go again next year.” 

Sundowns dumped out of the Champions League by Wydad

Loftus was engulfed in disappointment as it ended in tears for Mamelodi Sundowns with their Champions League hopes up in smoke.
Pirates secure second spot while Marumo are relegated on dramatic last day of PSL season

Orlando Pirates qualified for next year's Caf Champions League after trashing AmaZulu FC 4-0 in Durban in the dramatic final round of the DStv ...
Saleng, Pirates, Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees list

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards nominees list as Monnapule Saleng, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen ...
