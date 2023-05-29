A controversial penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup has become the topic of conversation around the dinner table, water cooler and braai.
Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday, in part thanks to a penalty shortly before halftime.
Sibusiso Vilakazi put Sekhukhune ahead after just 12 minutes and they were on course to head into the break 1-0 up. But it was all turned on its head when Sekhukhune’s striker Victor Letsoalo was floored inside his own area.
Referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved for play to carry on, but Letsoalo seemingly handled the ball while he was still on the floor, with Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch seemingly pushing the ball towards his hands while trying to move past him.
The ref pointed to the spot, much to the happiness of Pirates fans and the frustration of Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter, who believed it should not have been given.
The penalty goal drew Pirates level, before Terrence Dvzukamanja won the game with a last-gasp winner and delivered the Soweto giants their second trophy of the season.
While some applauded the decision and said Letsoalo should not have handled it in the box, others claimed Lorch had deliberately tried to get Letsoalo to handle the ball.
POLL | Should it have been a penalty?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
A controversial penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup has become the topic of conversation around the dinner table, water cooler and braai.
Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday, in part thanks to a penalty shortly before halftime.
Sibusiso Vilakazi put Sekhukhune ahead after just 12 minutes and they were on course to head into the break 1-0 up. But it was all turned on its head when Sekhukhune’s striker Victor Letsoalo was floored inside his own area.
Referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved for play to carry on, but Letsoalo seemingly handled the ball while he was still on the floor, with Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch seemingly pushing the ball towards his hands while trying to move past him.
The ref pointed to the spot, much to the happiness of Pirates fans and the frustration of Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter, who believed it should not have been given.
The penalty goal drew Pirates level, before Terrence Dvzukamanja won the game with a last-gasp winner and delivered the Soweto giants their second trophy of the season.
While some applauded the decision and said Letsoalo should not have handled it in the box, others claimed Lorch had deliberately tried to get Letsoalo to handle the ball.
Among the reaction was that from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane, who lambasted the referee's decision.
“Our football is going nowhere when such decisions are made. It's unsportsmanlike and the worst referring,” he said.
He Maponyane said the game was “in trouble” and it's “a shame”.
“Ugly ref kills the beautiful game,” he added.
Popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa also believed it should not have been a penalty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty
How Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach Riveiro, and how they didn't
Terrence Dvzukamanja's late goal sees Pirates complete cup double
Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos