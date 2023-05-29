Durban evangelist who bears resemblence to slain muso AKA dies after e-hailing cab ‘armed robbery’

The family of a Durban man are seeking answers after he was allegedly shot in the heart while in a e-hailing vehicle on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the incident happened on the N2 freeway.
"It is alleged a man was robbed and shot by an unknown suspect.
"He was dropped off on the off-ramp and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The man, identified as evangelist Graeme Jansen, who bears a resemblance to slain hip-hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was taken to Albert Luthuli Hospital.
His family put out an appeal on social media platforms for more information about the incident.
