South Africa

Durban evangelist who bears resemblence to slain muso AKA dies after e-hailing cab ‘armed robbery’

29 May 2023 - 12:56
Graeme Jansen was fatally shot in Durban.
Image: via Facebook

The family of a Durban man are seeking answers after he was allegedly shot in the heart while in a e-hailing vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the incident happened on the N2 freeway.

"It is alleged a man was robbed and shot by an unknown suspect. 

"He was dropped off on the off-ramp and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The man, identified as evangelist Graeme Jansen, who bears a resemblance to slain hip-hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was taken to Albert Luthuli Hospital.

His family put out an appeal on social media platforms for more information about the incident.

TimesLIVE

