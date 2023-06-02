Mogashoa said he was impressed with Nyatama’s leadership qualities when he was a player.
“Musa had done very well for us and I am proud of him. I didn’t just wake up and decide he is the one who must lead the club. It is something observed since last season during the playoffs — actually, even before the playoffs.
“His leadership skills on the field said something about him as a leader and during those playoffs he proved that he is a person capable of leading the club.
“Fortunately, when coach Dylan Kerr was there he was the assistant coach and it worked very well for us. We could identify his leadership skills and identify him as a person who would take the club forward.
“There will be new faces at the club. We are looking for new players who will be able to keep up with our competitors. If we don’t, we will be left behind and we will be fighting relegation.”
Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Swallows chair David Mogashoa has given coach Musa Nyatama the mandate of rebuilding the club and ensuring it stays in the top eight next season.
Nyatama stepped in towards the end of last season as caretaker coach and steered the club from the bottom half of the table to MTN8 qualification. Mogashoa wants those standards to be maintained or improved.
After he saved the club, Mogashoa handed the full-time coaching reins to Nyatama to rebuild the team that has often flirted with relegation.
“Fortunately, we don’t put pressure on the coach. We understand we are coming from three years of a mess and we are rebuilding. We want to rebuild nicely and make sure we have a stable club,” he said.
“The only pressure he has is to make sure the club stays in the DStv Premiership and does better than this season. We finished in the top eight and he must maintain that position or higher. He can’t go lower.”
Mogashoa has given Nyatama the powers to assemble the best possible technical team and backroom staff.
“I gave him the power that he must identify who he wants to work with and he must bring those people on board. We are not saying he must bring his friends or family, we want qualified people who will come and add value at the club.
“He must have strong medical, video analysis, fitness and conditioning and media teams. Everything must be strong. We must make sure we move forward as a strong Swallows — a Swallows that will be competing like the olden days.”
