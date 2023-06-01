The official line from the club was that the players saw Ahli’s relegation from the SPL at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign as a disgrace, so felt it was not appropriate to celebrate winning the second tier title.
Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
As speculation of an exit for the coach continues to simmer, it has emerged that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has allegedly not paid Pitso Mosimane and his technical team their salaries for the past few months.
TimesLIVE has been informed by a reliable source close to developments, who did not want to be named, that the coach and his fellow South African technical team members — Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids — have not received their salaries in recent months.
It is understood Mosimane's representatives will turn to Fifa if the matter is not resolved in the coming weeks.
The amount owed would now also include the bonuses earned for promoting the club to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), and for winning the second tier Yelo League title.
The development comes after statements from the club’s management suggesting Mosimane might not continue despite his success restoring the fallen Saudi giants to the SPL. The coach this week publicly retorted he had a clause in his contract guaranteeing another year if Ahli were promoted.
“The coaches focused on the job of promoting the team to the premier league and that’s what they have done,” said the source, who has intimate knowledge of the situation.
“Now they [the coaching staff] have achieved their mission, they are engaging the team to get what is owed to them because the past few months have not been easy for them.”
Speculation Mosimane will leave the club, willingly or otherwise, has intensified in recent reports.
Al-Ahli president Walid Moaz last week said in press statements Mosimane’s future would be decided after their final match, a 0-0 draw against Al Hazm on Monday. He was quoted as saying: “Pitso Mosimane performed well with the team, but the ambition is greater.”
To complicate things further, TimesLIVE is further informed Al-Ahli are the subject of a Fifa ban on signings until they pay $500,000 to South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings for the acquisition of Bosnian midfielder Elvis Saric.
If this situation is not resolved, whoever is coach of Ahli on their return to the top-flight could have a tough assignment making the team competitive if they cannot beef up the squad.
Also this week, reports speculated on why Ahli’s players refused to celebrate when presented the Yelo League trophy after the game against Hazm.
