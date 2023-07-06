It is going to be a difficult one for me: Steve Komphela on first MTN8 game against Sundowns

“Sundowns has given me so much respect that it would take a lunatic to not be grateful and take the right processes in looking for advice. They have been extremely kind to me and I did consult with the chairman and the president about the proceedings about leaving,” he said.
Komphela's first MTN8 game will be against Sundowns.
“It is going to be a difficult one for me. The first match is Sundowns vs Swallows FC, it's not going to be easy,” he said.
“It reminded me of the scenario I had at Maritzburg, when I played against Swallows in the first game at Kaizer Chiefs and they were winning 2-0 and we had to find a way to win that match.
“Now I’m in the same situation with Sundowns, a club that treated me so well. But I need to take this moment to thank the Sundowns supporters, they have been unbelievable.”
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Newly appointed Swallows FC head coach Steve Komphela hopes to return the team to glory days.
Komphela, who co-coached Mamelodi Sundowns, joined Swallows as the head coach, the club announced on its website.
“Swallows FC are thrilled to announce the appointment of coach Steve Komphela as the head coach of the club. He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama together with Ditheko Mototo,” the club said.
“We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela. We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns managed these negotiations.”
Mototo and Nyatama helped save the club from relegation last season and end in a creditable eighth place in the DStv Premiership.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa this week, Komphela said he is grateful for what Sundowns have done for him, but is looking forward to the challenges at Swallows.
'He will improve the team' – What Lesufi and Mosimane said about Steve Komphela joining Swallows FC
