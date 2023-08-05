Soccer

Rulani Mokwena delighted with his new signings after 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune

05 August 2023 - 11:30 By Matshelane Mamabolo in Polokwane
Mamelodi Sundowns player Thapelo Maseko and Kamohelo Mokotjo of Sekhukhune United during the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 04, 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Rulani Mokwena watched with delight as his Mamelodi Sundowns team began the defence of their DStv Premiership title with a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Friday night and immediately praised his new signings.

Thapelo Maseko and Lucas Rebeiro Costa combined for the Brazilians' second goal on a cold night at Peter Mokaba Stadium to give the young coach confidence he has made good signings.

“The boys were very brave. They put in a very good shift. The new players, I am very proud of their effort,” he said during post match interviews in the heart of the stadium. A lot of work was done to strengthen the squad in the transfers, we got our five and they will settle a bit and try to improve the team.”

Maseko came off the bench to replace Aubrey Modiba at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact with a brilliant run that saw him eliminate both Daniel Cardos and goalkeeper Bradra Sangare before setting Costa up to slot home.

“Maseko ... That’s why we bought him (Sundowns bought him from SuperSport United). He gives the team something that we did not have last season,” Mokwena gushed. “I forget sometimes that Maseko is only 19. He’s got a lot of potential and we just need to continue to help him and coach him and try to get him to give even better performances.”

The Brazilian Costa came highly recommended and the goal he scored would suggest he is the real deal.

“Lucas, he’s got good teammates. They help each other, they support one another. He’ll get better, he has to understand the league because it is a little different (from what he’s used to). You can see today there were lots of counter attacks, sometimes very open and sometimes teams played it directly or on second balls. Maseko and Lucas are the ceiling raisers for us.”

And it would appear Sundowns are going to raise the ceiling yet again this term and the rest of the league will have to work even harder to get close to stopping them from dominating.

Sekhukhune did well to limit the loss to just one goal, their new signing Jamie Webber scoring the consolation goal via a well taken low free kick on the edge of the box after Peter Shalulile had opened the account from the penalty spot for Sundowns.

Mokwena described the victory as “a good base, a good foundation. This win is a foundation layer, something we can use as a springboard for what is going to be a very difficult season.”

Sundowns next play Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm) in their second league match before taking on Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 on Saturday.

