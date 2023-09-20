Sundowns break Chiefs’ record, cruise past Pirates, and perhaps to the title

It may soon become a matter of when Mamelodi Sundowns will win a seventh successive DStv Premiership title. This is after they cruised to a 1-0 victory over an Orlando Pirates who were expected to challenge them this season.

Brazilian striker Lucas Riberio put Sundowns 1-0 up from the spot in the 11th minute at Orlando Stadium after Themba Zwane was fouled by Sphephelo Baloni in the area as the Brazilians took control of the game and put the home side under pressure in the early stages.

Pirates failed to recover from conceding the early goal as Downs continued to press them in their own half and hardly gave them time on the ball, especially in the first 45 minutes.

Pirates' efforts were not helped by attacking midfielders Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebobogile Mofokeng and Monnapule Saleng who couldn't keep possession in the middle of the park, where Sundowns midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Sipho Mbule were alert and dominant.

Baloni, a surprise starter for Bucs, was the Pirates player who looked at ease with ball and unafraid to take on Mokoena and company. Apart from committing a foul that led to the penalty Baloni performed far better than most of the seasoned Bucs players, some of whom only started to play with a measure of confidence after the restart.