Soccer

Sundowns break Chiefs’ record, cruise past Pirates, and perhaps to the title

20 September 2023 - 21:56 By Sazi Hadebe at Orlando Stadium
Lucas Ribeiro Costa celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It may soon become a matter of when Mamelodi Sundowns will win a seventh successive DStv Premiership title. This is after they cruised to a 1-0 victory over an Orlando Pirates who were expected to challenge them this season.

Brazilian striker Lucas Riberio put Sundowns 1-0 up from the spot in the 11th minute at Orlando Stadium after Themba Zwane was fouled by Sphephelo Baloni in the area as the Brazilians took control of the game and put the home side under pressure in the early stages.

Pirates failed to recover from conceding the early goal as Downs continued to press them in their own half and hardly gave them time on the ball, especially in the first 45 minutes.

Pirates' efforts were not helped by attacking midfielders Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebobogile Mofokeng and Monnapule Saleng who couldn't keep possession in the middle of the park, where Sundowns midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Sipho Mbule were alert and dominant.

Baloni, a surprise starter for Bucs, was the Pirates player who looked at ease with ball and unafraid to take on Mokoena and company. Apart from committing a foul that led to the penalty Baloni performed far better than most of the seasoned Bucs players, some of whom only started to play with a measure of confidence after the restart.

Bucs had a chance to find an equaliser on the hour mark but Zakhele Lepasa, who saw little of the ball, shot over the bar when he had plenty of time control and pick a spot.

The match was not short of flaring tempers from both sides. It was on such an occasion when Pirates' bench didn't agree with referee Masixole Bambiso's decisions that assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi found himself red-carded.

The decision by Bucs coach Jose Riveiro to bring on Deon Hotto for Mofokeng after the break seem to galvanise Pirates going forward. But it was the same time that Sundowns started to consolidate and manage their lead.

The loss is a big setback for the Buccaneers, who came into this match having already given away five points by losing one game and drawing another in their opening four matches.

After dropping eight points in five games Pirates' chances of chasing the league title now look dented.

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch agree deal for Mthethwa move: source

Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to a deal for highly-rated midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to join Amakhosi, a source at the Cape club ...
Sport
7 hours ago

This was the Brazilians' seventh league victory on the trot and they're yet to lose a point since the start of the 2023-2024 campaign. The win equalled Kaizer Chiefs' 2014 record from the start of a season registered under Stuart Baxter.

It also stretched Sundowns' unbeaten run in the league to 31 matches, breaking Chiefs' record of 2005. Downs last lost a league match in September of last season when they were defeated 2-1 by SuperSport United.

Since Rulani Mokwena took over as sole head coach in October last year the Brazilians are yet to lose a league game and based on their display here, against a side everyone hoped could challenge them, a loss for Sundowns in their coming matches looks unlikely.

This game was a curtain-raiser to the weekend matches where Sundowns will look to beat Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to qualify for the final on the MTN8. The first leg of the semifinal ended 1-1.

Pirates have much to improve when they host Stellenbosch FC at Orlando on Sunday in the other semifinal. The Buccaneers will start Sunday's match will a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

