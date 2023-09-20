Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch agree deal for Mthethwa move — source

20 September 2023 - 16:11 By Sithembiso Dindi and Marc Strydom
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC attempts to block a shot from Mduduzi Mdantsane of Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium on August 30.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed a deal for highly-rated midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to join Amakhosi, a source at the Cape club has said.

The much speculated-on deal will see 29-year-old Mthethwa move to Chiefs on a three-year deal, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

The source said Stellenbosch were reluctant to sell the player, but that Mthethwa urged the club to allow him to leave as the move to a big three team is a major career opportunity for him.

They said Mthethwa has already left the Stellenbosch camp and is bound for Naturena.

Chiefs coach Ntseki says they would like to have 'quality player' Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellies

Amid reports that Stellenbosch FC have turned down numerous mega money offers from Kaizer Chiefs for their talismanic anchorman Sibongiseni "Ox" ...
Sport
6 days ago

Reports have also been that Stellenbosch rejected an offer from Chiefs earlier this week but relented when Amakhosi came back with a bigger bid.

Mthethwa was benched in Stellies’ 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Moroka Swallows at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday night, coming on for Sihle Nduli at the break.

Speculation was this might have been because closure of a deal with Chiefs might be impending, however the source said the player was in fact being rested by coach Steve Barker for the Cape side’s league clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs are looking to further bolster their central midfield and overall quality and depth in their squad after a mixed-results start to the season under new head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Stellenbosch media head Liam Bekker could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. Chiefs’ corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa also could not be reached.

