Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch agree deal for Mthethwa move — source

Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed a deal for highly-rated midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to join Amakhosi, a source at the Cape club has said.

The much speculated-on deal will see 29-year-old Mthethwa move to Chiefs on a three-year deal, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

The source said Stellenbosch were reluctant to sell the player, but that Mthethwa urged the club to allow him to leave as the move to a big three team is a major career opportunity for him.

They said Mthethwa has already left the Stellenbosch camp and is bound for Naturena.