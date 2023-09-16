Speaking to the media in Tanzania, Mokwena credited his players and back room staff for the excellent work.
'There’s nothing special about us,' says Rulani Mokwena despite Sundowns' dominance
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has once again put the team’s continued success and dominance on the pitch down to hard work behind the scenes and proper planning for each opponent they play against.
This after Sundowns continued their strong start to the season in the Caf Champions League when Mokwena’s handed Bumamuru of Burundi a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the tournament’s second round of qualifiers ahead of the group stages.
A brace from Lucas Ribeiro and a goal apiece from Lesiba Nku and Peter Shalulile saw Sundowns beat the minnows in a game played in Tanzania on Friday due to a lack of facilities that meet Caf standards in Burundi.
Sundowns have one foot in the group stages of the Champions League as it will be hard for Bumamuru to overturn the deficit in Pretoria where Sundowns have proven tough to beat.
Sundowns trump Burundian minnows to virtually book place in Champions League group stages
Masandawana’s strong start in the Champions League is a build-up to their excellent start in the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season where they have won all six of their DStv Premiership matches and are also in the semifinals of the MTN8.
The PSL giants will be hoping to go all the way in the continental tournament this season and win it for the first time since 2016 after they fell in the semifinal hurdle in the previous campaign.
Mokwena gave the impression that Bumamuru weren’t easy to beat despite the heavy scoreline suggesting otherwise.
Chiefs defender Given Msimango hopeful about earning spot in Bafana Afcon squad
“But we have got a way of playing now that we want to play a certain way, adopt certain things and change certain things in relation to the opposition, but there’s nothing special about us.
“We just happen to work very, very hard and have very, very good football players in our team.”
Sundowns will now turn their focus back to the Premiership where they have a tough match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
After that, Masandawana will have to prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, September 23.
