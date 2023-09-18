Riveiro wants Pirates to turn performance into result against super-slick Sundowns
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro feels the outcome of their big game against the feared Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday will have no bearing on their status as DStv Premiership title contenders.
Bucs host Downs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), a fixture that Masandawana have dominated recently with three victories from the last five official matches. Pirates have won one and the other ended in a draw, both in the MTN8.
A win for Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns will see them open a 14-point gap from Pirates with the league not even at the one-third stage.
However, Riveiro, whose Bucs have played two games less than Sundowns, said it’s way too early to think anything can depend on the result of Wednesday's match.
“I think it’s early to say that when we win, we are still in the race or if we draw, we are not in the race any more,” he said.
“It’s important because it’s three points [at stake] and we are playing at home. We don’t want to drop any points, especially at home.
“We want to go back on the winning track as soon as possible. We have the opportunity just after not getting the result we were looking for yesterday [a 1-0 Caf Champions League second preliminary round, first leg defeat against Jwaneng Galaxy in Gaborone].
“It’s nice to have an opportunity to play against Sundowns because it’s a challenge, there's extra motivation. But we are Orlando Pirates and I think for the opponent it’s also something to play against us, to come to Orlando and play that game.”
Riveiro acknowledged Sundowns have done exceptionally well under Mokwena. They are yet to lose a league match on the young coach’s watch.
“It’s a good challenge for us, we are going to face an excellent team that is very well coached with an extraordinary record,” Riveiro said.
“All of those things together are a huge motivation for us because we are working every day to find greatness and Wednesday is an opportunity to collect three important points.
“At the end, it’s about the points. We played only four games in the league, and we dropped some points. The game is in Orlando, in front of our people and we are really looking forward to that kickoff.”
Though Pirates lost their last two league games to Sundowns 1-0 and 2-0, Riveiro is encouraged by how his team performed in those matches.
The coach also led his side to a 3-0 victory over the Brazilians in the MTN8 last season, a result that was the last straw prompting Mokwena being made sole head coach after a co-coaching arrangement.
“I think we have already accumulated good experience against Sundowns in the last season,” Riveiro said.
“We had an opportunity to play against each other four times. In the game we played at Loftus, we had our chances in the first half. I think in the second half they were better than us.
“They were the better team, and they deserved the victory but every other game I think we managed to play at a very good level and that’s what we want on Wednesday.
“Our obsession is to always perform close to our best performances ... because we know when we are at that level it’s not going to be easy for any opponent to get points.
“There's something that we can’t control which is the result because it is football, but our intention is to win and do it in our way.
“Personally, I always separate myself from the result because sometimes the result is lying. Even when you win, sometimes it’s a lie. I try to analyse what’s happening and that’s the only way we can improve.
“On Wednesday we have an opportunity to showcase it against an exceptional team and that’s an extra motivation for us.”