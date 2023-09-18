Riveiro wants Pirates to turn performance into result against super-slick Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro feels the outcome of their big game against the feared Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday will have no bearing on their status as DStv Premiership title contenders.

Bucs host Downs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), a fixture that Masandawana have dominated recently with three victories from the last five official matches. Pirates have won one and the other ended in a draw, both in the MTN8.

A win for Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns will see them open a 14-point gap from Pirates with the league not even at the one-third stage.

However, Riveiro, whose Bucs have played two games less than Sundowns, said it’s way too early to think anything can depend on the result of Wednesday's match.

“I think it’s early to say that when we win, we are still in the race or if we draw, we are not in the race any more,” he said.