Lucas Radebe not sure Cavin Johnson can help Chiefs turn the corner
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC
Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe is not sure if the club’s interim coach Cavin Johnson has what it takes to lead Amakhosi to their glory days of past years.
Johnson has been appointed to steady Chiefs’ sinking ship after club management sacked Molefi Ntseki as head coach.
Ntseki assumed the position at the beginning of the season, and things showed no signs of getting better under his leadership as Chiefs failed to win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup.
The former Bafana coach also left Chiefs in eighth on the log table with 11 points from nine outings.
“It’s a pity that as a coach or manager, you are being judged on the results and obviously the results haven’t been coming and I think coaching a big club like Kaizer Chiefs, there’s a lot of expectations,” Radebe told the media during a Europa League event in Johannesburg.
“It doesn’t matter whether you want to build up or how much time you need to get the club to the level everyone can be happy about. It’s hard and unfortunately that’s what happens in the game of football.
“Obviously it’s a disappointment because you don’t want to see inconsistency in the team, especially by bringing in and out managers (coaches) like that. It takes a while to steady the team.”
Johnson’s appointment has been met with mixed reactions, and Radebe said he was also not sure if he could be the right man for the job on a long-term basis.
“I don’t know. I’m not sure because this is a big brand, Kaizer Chiefs. There’s a lot of expectations,” Radebe said.
“I think everybody knows it is a massive club that needs a big push. It needs character, it needs attitude to get back to that level again.”
Johnson’s first game will be against Golden Arrows at Hammarsdale’s Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Third-placed Arrows have done well in the early stages of the season, winning five of their eight games, with two draws and one defeat.
A victory against Amakhosi can take Abafana Bes’thende to second on the log with 21 points.
