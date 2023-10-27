Orlando Pirates fall 15 points behind Sundowns after draw with Polokwane City

Though they have won the MTN8 and are still in the running in the Carling Knockout Cup, Pirates have really struggled in the league and were knocked out of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.
Riveiro made a couple of changes to the team that played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu FC on Tuesday.
He started with the solid Miguel Timm replacing Thabang Monare while Democratic Republic of Congo forward Karim Kimvuidi came in the place of Kermit Erasmus.
The presence of Timm gave Pirates strong control in the middle of the park where he called the shots alongside exciting Siphelo Baloni.
The hosts took charge from the beginning of the game, creating chances, but it was the visitors who had the best chances to score first when Hlayisi Chauke forced a great save from Melusi Buthelezi inside the box in the 10th minute.
Chauke was set up by Mashikinya who delivered an excellent ball inside the box, leaving the attacker with only the keeper to beat.
Rise and Shine also had another good chance when Ndumiso Mabena’s strong shot narrowly went wide.
Except for those chances, it was all Pirates in the first half, but the visitors defended well, at least until the 39th minute when a good combination play by Timm, Thembinkosi Lorch and Maswanganyi resulted in the latter giving Pirates the lead.
Riveiro’s men continued to dominate ball possession in the final stanza, but failed to find the back of the net to increase their lead.
The Spanish coach introduced last season’s star player Monnapule Saleng to boost their attacking prowess on 61 minutes.
However, it was the visitors who found the equaliser when Mashikinya beat Buthelezi with a well-taken strike from just outside the box on 72 minutes.
Despite the loss, Pirates fans stayed behind and sang encouraging songs to their team that keep faltering in the league and falling far behind unstoppable Sundowns.
Pirates are travelling to Cape Town Spurs for another league clash on Wednesday.
Orlando Pirates fall 15 points behind Sundowns after draw with Polokwane City
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
It may still be very early in the season but the chances of Orlando Pirates catching up and seriously challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title seem to be highly unrealistic at this stage.
Pirates once again dropped crucial points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City in a league clash at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Patrick Maswanganyi had opened the scoring on 39 minutes while Given Mashikinya equalised for the men from Polokwane.
The Buccaneers needed a victory at all costs against the Rise and Shine to get their league campaign back on the road.
The Soweto giants are still 15 points behind the top-of-the-table Sundowns, who have played eight games compared to Pirates’ seven.
Catching up with Sundowns, who don’t look like they will drop the ball any time soon, will be a mountain to climb for the Soweto giants.
Their failure to collect maximum points against the so-called smaller teams doesn’t help their cause.
The Sea Robbers, who are in position 12 with nine points, have remained winless in their last three games and this will really put more pressure on their coach Jose Riveiro.
Though they have won the MTN8 and are still in the running in the Carling Knockout Cup, Pirates have really struggled in the league and were knocked out of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.
Riveiro made a couple of changes to the team that played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu FC on Tuesday.
He started with the solid Miguel Timm replacing Thabang Monare while Democratic Republic of Congo forward Karim Kimvuidi came in the place of Kermit Erasmus.
The presence of Timm gave Pirates strong control in the middle of the park where he called the shots alongside exciting Siphelo Baloni.
The hosts took charge from the beginning of the game, creating chances, but it was the visitors who had the best chances to score first when Hlayisi Chauke forced a great save from Melusi Buthelezi inside the box in the 10th minute.
Chauke was set up by Mashikinya who delivered an excellent ball inside the box, leaving the attacker with only the keeper to beat.
Rise and Shine also had another good chance when Ndumiso Mabena’s strong shot narrowly went wide.
Except for those chances, it was all Pirates in the first half, but the visitors defended well, at least until the 39th minute when a good combination play by Timm, Thembinkosi Lorch and Maswanganyi resulted in the latter giving Pirates the lead.
Riveiro’s men continued to dominate ball possession in the final stanza, but failed to find the back of the net to increase their lead.
The Spanish coach introduced last season’s star player Monnapule Saleng to boost their attacking prowess on 61 minutes.
However, it was the visitors who found the equaliser when Mashikinya beat Buthelezi with a well-taken strike from just outside the box on 72 minutes.
Despite the loss, Pirates fans stayed behind and sang encouraging songs to their team that keep faltering in the league and falling far behind unstoppable Sundowns.
Pirates are travelling to Cape Town Spurs for another league clash on Wednesday.
MORE:
Carling quarter dates announced, including double-header with Pirates in Durban
Kaizer Chiefs sign former SuperSport defender
Anti-GBV body Wise4Afrika joins calls for Pirates to stop fielding Lorch
Lucas Radebe not sure Cavin Johnson can help Chiefs turn the corner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos