Ellis says continental experience of Sundowns players will help Banyana against Burkina Faso

Selecting the squad for matches against Burkina Faso was not easy for Ellis due to injuries to Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Thalea Smidt, Bongeka Gamede, Tiisetso Makhubela, Sibulele Holweni and Nomvula Kgoale.
Sinoxolo Cesane is also out because her university said she will not get her degree if she misses more classes.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the experience of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies gained during the Caf Women’s Champions League will benefit the senior national team.
Ellis named the 24-player squad to face Burkina Faso in their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier later this month, with four Sundowns players Andile Dlamini, Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe and Kholosa Biyana.
The four players were part of the Sundowns team that won the Women’s Champions League by beating Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in the Ivory Coast at the weekend.
“They have played on the continent and that augers well for the national team going forward,” said Ellis.
“We are always saying clubs must conquer the continent because the experience of playing on the continental level makes it so much easier for players.
Selecting the squad for matches against Burkina Faso was not easy for Ellis due to injuries to Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Thalea Smidt, Bongeka Gamede, Tiisetso Makhubela, Sibulele Holweni and Nomvula Kgoale.
Sinoxolo Cesane is also out because her university said she will not get her degree if she misses more classes.
“Selections are never easy. It is becoming more and more difficult with players raising their hands all the time. You have to get the mix right and combinations right.
“It is not easy to select. If I ask any one of you here to select your team, you will not have the same squad. Can you imagine how difficult it is for me as a coach to select. It becomes more difficult and it is not as easy as you think.”
Even with injuries, Ellis has selected the strongest possible squad and she believes it will help Banyana to make it to the tournament and defend their crown.
“We have always spoken about having the core group of players and nothing was more evident in the last game we played against DR Congo. We really had to dig deep, taking from the core group because of all the players who were not available.
“We played without Bambanani and Refiloe Jane since the World Cup and the players who have come in such as Lonathemba Mhlongo, Siphumelele and Thubelihle Shamase and Nicole Michael.
“It’s not like players coming in are completely new. They have been part of the team and they have had some game time before. We believe in every player who we have selected for these matches against Burkina Faso.
“When we select the team, we look at that core group, who we are playing against and which players are going to make an impact against opponents we play against.”
