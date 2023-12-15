SuperSport's two in four minutes too good for Swallows at Dobsonville

SuperSport United staged an impressive late comeback to beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 in a scrappy DStv Premiership game at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Friday.

The men from Pretoria scored two goals inside the final five minutes of regulation time through substitutes Tendamudzimu Matodzi (85 minutes) and Etiosa Ighodaro (89 minutes).

The victory helped coach Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport end their winless run of three matches in the league while Swallows’ winless streak has been stretched to four matches.

Swallows appeared to have done enough to avoid the defeat in the clash as they were leading by an odd goal which was scored by Gabadihno Mhango on 69 minutes. Some terrible defending by the Dube Birds was the main reason for their downfall at home.

SuperSport moved to second on the log with 26 points from 14 matches. They are seven points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played only 11 games.

Swallows and SuperSport were desperately looking to return to winning ways in the league as they both had gone for three matches without a win. In the previous three outings, Swallows played to a draw against Polokwane City before losing back-to-back Soweto derbies to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.