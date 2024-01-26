Soccer

WATCH | Jürgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

26 January 2024 - 13:17 By Reuters
Juergen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club's hierarchy he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also leaving at the same time, Liverpool said.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp, 56, said on Liverpool's website.

“I can understand it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it, or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

“I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“I have no problem, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine. I know I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

