Soccer

Salah will '100%' return for AFCON final if he recovers: Klopp

25 January 2024 - 08:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Egypt players Mohamed Hany (left), an injured Mohamed Salah (centre) and Mostafa Mohamed at the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Cape Verde at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 22 January 2024.
Egypt players Mohamed Hany (left), an injured Mohamed Salah (centre) and Mostafa Mohamed at the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Cape Verde at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 22 January 2024.
Image: Lenoir Records/BackpagePix

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

The Afcon final is on February 11.

"Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible," Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.

"If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

"We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

"It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that."

Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.

Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah's decision to return to Merseyside for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.

"If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life," he said.

MORE:

Senegal beat Guinea 2-0 as both advance to Afcon last-16

SOCCER-NATIONS-GIN-SEN/RAbdoulaye Seck and Iliman Ndiaye scored second-half goals as defending champions Senegal beat Guinea 2-0 in Yamoussoukro on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safpu claims Swallows has failed to pay players for months, vows to take club to PSL DRC

The matter between Moroka Swallows and its sacked players appears to be far from over after the South African Football Players’ Union exposed more ...
Sport
1 day ago

Once compared to French star N'Golo Kanté, City midfielder Thabo Nodada happy how career turned out

Four years ago, Benni McCarthy said Nodada just needed an opportunity to show what he could do in Europe
Sport
11 hours ago

Revelations in Meyiwa trial | Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead

Two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa have implicated his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, as the mastermind ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time Soccer
  2. Bafana book place in Afcon last 16 after draw with Tunisia Soccer
  3. Morocco win to top group and hand Ivory Coast ticket to last-16 Soccer
  4. ‘This is how I play’: Pirates midfielder Maswanganyi won’t compromise on his ... Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...
Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash