We also zoom into the struggles of Chiefs and Tembo shares his thoughts on the workings behind the scenes at football clubs in the aftermath of what happened with Moroka Swallows recently.
From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting Arena Sports Show. Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.
WATCH | All your sporting questions answered in 'Arena Sports Show' episode 8
Image: Arena
In episode 8 of the Arena Sports Show we discuss a variety of trending football topics such as Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Milford FC with coach Kaitano Tembo.
Regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by the former SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay coach as we talk about the DStv Premiership.
