Sainz on top for Ferrari in final Bahrain GP practise

01 March 2024
Spaniard Carlos Sainz went fastest for Ferrari in a close-run final practise session for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, setting the stage for a potentially hard-fought qualifying session later on Friday.

The 29-year-old lapped the 5.4km Sakhir desert track in 1:30.824, 0.141 ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with Red Bull's reigning champion and race favourite Max Verstappen 0.238 seconds off the pace in third.

The Dutchman, his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, Alonso and Mercedes racer Lewis Hamilton took turns at the top before Sainz pumped in his final flying lap.

The top 14 drivers were covered by less than a second.

Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari was fourth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and George Russell in the Mercedes.

Australian Oscar Piastri ended the session seventh in front of Perez, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who rounded out the top 10.

The Friday timesheets allayed fears of a predicted Verstappen and Red Bull walkover and raised hopes of a multiteam battle for pole, especially after RB’s Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in Thursday’s opening practise.

Hamilton led George Russell in a one-two in the second session.

The Bahrain Grand Prix marks the start of a record 24-race season for Formula One.

The race and the next round at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia a week later are being held on a Saturday to allow the Middle Eastern kingdoms to host races before the start of Ramadan.

