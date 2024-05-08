Caf signs MOU with UCT to offer courses to African football officials

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Cape Town (UCT) to offer top-class business administration courses to officials of Caf and its member associations.

“Caf today signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with Africa’s leading higher learning institution, the University of Cape Town in Cairo, Egypt,” Caf said on Wednesday.

“The agreement will see UCT provide bespoke courses and programmes as an Africa Centre of Education Excellence, which will be aimed at driving knowledge, creating capacity and strengthening administrative skills among Africa’s football stakeholders.

“Today’s MOU, signed by Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba and UCT vice-chancellor Professor Dayanand Reddy, will herald a new era in African football, prioritising education and skills development among the administrators entrusted with running member associations.

Mosengo-Omba said the agreement “speaks to the work that has been done in turning Caf around and positioning it among the best learning organisations in Africa”.