Caf signs MOU with UCT to offer courses to African football officials
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Cape Town (UCT) to offer top-class business administration courses to officials of Caf and its member associations.
“Caf today signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with Africa’s leading higher learning institution, the University of Cape Town in Cairo, Egypt,” Caf said on Wednesday.
“The agreement will see UCT provide bespoke courses and programmes as an Africa Centre of Education Excellence, which will be aimed at driving knowledge, creating capacity and strengthening administrative skills among Africa’s football stakeholders.
“Today’s MOU, signed by Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba and UCT vice-chancellor Professor Dayanand Reddy, will herald a new era in African football, prioritising education and skills development among the administrators entrusted with running member associations.
Mosengo-Omba said the agreement “speaks to the work that has been done in turning Caf around and positioning it among the best learning organisations in Africa”.
“The agreement is anchored in the promise made by Caf president Patrice Motsepe three years ago to improve the efficiency and professionalism in African football. We believe this collaboration will not only train the future leaders of football but also consolidate the skills and capacity of role players, thereby fostering the landscape of African football.”
UCT Council chair Advocate Norman Arendse, said: “UCT is absolutely delighted to partner Caf on this critically important project: to train and develop the leaders and future leaders of African football. UCT shares the vision of Caf, which is to develop and sustain a truly world-class organisation based entirely on excellence.”
Prof Reddy said: “The partnership with Caf is further testimony to UCT’s commitment to engaging in collaboration aimed at strengthening capacity and unleashing leadership potential on our continent.”
Football’s continental ruling body said the programme “will include a mix of online and on-site modules that will be held at the UCT Graduate School of Business”.
Caf said key objectives of the programme will include:
- Enhancing the skills and expertise of African football stakeholders.
- Building the capacity of role players within Caf’s 54 member associations.
- Driving innovation and encouraging football executives to expand their strategic acumen and strengthen their leadership capabilities.
- Contributing to the advancement and sustainability of African football.
Caf said last year “UCT was ranked the number one University in Africa in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (“ARWU”). Earlier this year, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings also placed the University of Cape Town first in Africa”.